BNP Paribas Downgrades ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) to Neutral

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

