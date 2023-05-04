Boston Partners Buys 475,402 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Boston Partners raised its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.07% of CRH worth $319,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.73. 128,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,280. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

