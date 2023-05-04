Boston Partners Buys New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,379,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.24. 289,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $153.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

