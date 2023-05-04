Boston Partners Has $186.11 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,943,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in American International Group were worth $186,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,968. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

