Boston Partners Has $204.25 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,215 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $204,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,015,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,119. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

