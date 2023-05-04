Boston Partners Purchases 1,320,906 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $234,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 56,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,304. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

