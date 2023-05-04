Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,552 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.87% of PPG Industries worth $256,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,341,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after buying an additional 233,028 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.74.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.