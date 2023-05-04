Boston Partners Sells 1,147,309 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $266,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,064,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after buying an additional 178,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.