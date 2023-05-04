Boston Partners Sells 18,726 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of Travelers Companies worth $165,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

TRV traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $176.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,124. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

