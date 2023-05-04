Boston Partners Sells 313,388 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.88% of Whirlpool worth $221,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,395. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $196.30.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.