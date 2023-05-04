Boston Partners Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.82% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $176,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $34.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,442.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,405.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,041.54 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

