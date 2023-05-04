BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BP has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

BP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

