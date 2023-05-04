Bradley Krehbiel Buys 1,000 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Krehbiel acquired 1,000 shares of HMN Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $17,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMN Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

HMNF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $80.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.12. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 18.19%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans.

Further Reading

