Brendan Teehan Sells 548 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) COO Brendan Teehan sold 548 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $11,606.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, April 6th, Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16.

On Friday, February 24th, Brendan Teehan sold 461 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $8,657.58.

ACAD opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,058,000,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

