Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

BRFS opened at $1.29 on Thursday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BRF by 890.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 452,996 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,661,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in BRF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,172,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,487 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

