Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.73. 2,955,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,644. The company has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

