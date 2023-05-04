Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00.
Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BRX opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 337,421 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 294,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
