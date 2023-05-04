Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

BR traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,104. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

