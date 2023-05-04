Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,391.88

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,391.88 ($17.39).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.74) to GBX 1,460 ($18.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.62) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,136.50 ($14.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,210.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,175.09. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,317 ($16.45). The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,668.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 37.19 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,464.79%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.69), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($225,473.46). 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

