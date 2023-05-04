Brokers Set Expectations for Kennametal Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

