Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BBU opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

