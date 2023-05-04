Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.03. 48,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.43 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.