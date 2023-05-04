Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 1.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 55.95 and last traded at 56.65. 74,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 82,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 58.71.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

