Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 119,982 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 91,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FDMO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.