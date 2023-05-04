Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $107.46 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

