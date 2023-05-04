Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 244.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 2,048.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 41.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,880 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

