C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,445 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 176,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 88,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DIS traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.07. 4,090,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

