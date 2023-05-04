C2C Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.59. 1,447,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,405. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

