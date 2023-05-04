C2C Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 238,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

