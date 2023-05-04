C2C Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 1,181,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

