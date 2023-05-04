C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 2,764,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,204. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

