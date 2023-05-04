C2C Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 58,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.