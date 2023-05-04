C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 3,405,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,465,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.