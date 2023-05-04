C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 413,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,323. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

