C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,889. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

