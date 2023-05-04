Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.59

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 202426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cadence Bank by 14.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 107.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 45.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

