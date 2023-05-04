Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.87). Approximately 5,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Caledonian Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.49. The stock has a market cap of £17.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Caledonian Trust

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

