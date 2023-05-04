Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

CPE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,238,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

