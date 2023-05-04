Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Trading Down 4.6%

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.16). Approximately 355,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 57,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.22).

Cambridge Cognition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,300.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cambridge Cognition news, insider Debra Leeves purchased 10,000 shares of Cambridge Cognition stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,993.00). Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

