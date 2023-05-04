Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.
Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.67. 2,095,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,146. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
