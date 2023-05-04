Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.67. 2,095,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,146. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

