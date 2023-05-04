Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$168.72.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$161.10. 670,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,382. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$137.26 and a 52-week high of C$175.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

