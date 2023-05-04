Canandaigua National Corp Has $207,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

