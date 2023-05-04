Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFPZF. CIBC upgraded Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF remained flat at $14.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Canfor has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.