Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

CNGL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,169,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in Canna-Global Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 521,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 135,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

