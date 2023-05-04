Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

