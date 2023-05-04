Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.