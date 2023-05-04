Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 412.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.