Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $199,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $349.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.