Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.62. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

