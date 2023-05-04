Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

PM stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

